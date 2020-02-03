Library hosting Anime convention in May, now seeking volunteers

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library is hosting Anamangaville on May 30, a day-long anime convention celebrating the Japanese animation style.

This convention is an anime convention that will host the main cafe with vendors and artists. It will have movie screenings, and cosplay contests as well,” said Library staff member and Anamangaville organizer Amy Maxwell.

Although the convention is still a ways away, Maxwell said the library is currently looking for volunteers to assist with the May 30 event.

“Some examples [of needed volunteers] would be check-in volunteers, security, parking volunteers, or just looking after the rooms,” Maxwell said.

Those interested in volunteering can email the library at programming@morinvillelibrary.ca or call 780-706-5515 and direct the call to Amy.