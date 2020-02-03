MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Men’s Curling Bonspiel draws 17 teams to Morinville

Feb 3, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

Above: The Gary Kearns team was one of 17 competing over the weekend in the Morinville Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel.

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel sponsored by Sturgeon Valley Fertilizers was held Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Ray McDonald Sports Center, with 17 teams competing for the top prize.

A Division winners- Mike Hutchings team.

Finals took place Sunday with Mike Hutchings team taking the win over the Rouault team in the A Division.

B Div. winners- Jack Olson team.

In the B Division, it was Jack Olson’s team versus Steve Hutchings with Olson taking the win.

C Div. after a tie and extra end- the Brad Koko team.

In the C Division, the Clarence Assenheimer team took on Brad Koko’s team. The game was a tie after eight ends. Another end gave Koko the win.

D Div. winners- Ryan Meyer team.

In the D Division, it was a close game with Ryan Meyer versus Leo Moffat and Meyer taking the win.

