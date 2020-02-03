MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Midget AA Sting defeat Braves

Feb 3, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

A short bench didn’t prevent the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting from taking down the visiting Beaumont Braves 6-2 on Saturday.

The Sting started the game with a healthy 3-1 first-period lead, and both sides double their tallies in the second frame to 6-2 in the Sting’s favour.

The Sting outshot the Braves 48-22.

Jacob Reagan came away with the player of the game fireman’s hat for his three-goal performance. Luke Cust offered the Sting three assists during the game.

Saturday’s win brings the Sting to 13-11-3 this season.

Their next game is Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8:30 p.m. against the Fort McMurray Barons.

