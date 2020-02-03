MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Morinville Jets winless over the weekend

Feb 3, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets fell in both of their weekend games this past weekend, bringing their record to a 13-23-1 record this season.

Friday night, the Jets were shut out for the third time in January, falling 7-0 to the St. Albert Merchants. Both the Jets and Merchants were scoreless in the first period, but Morinville found themselves trailing 4-0 after two. St. Albert’s first goal scored on the powerplay. The final frame saw the Merchants add on another three to seal the deal at 7-0.

Jets backstop Luke Hall saved 37 of the 44 shots sent his way. In that game, the Merchants out-chanced the Jets 44-26.

On Sunday, the Jets dropped a 3-1 decision to the visiting Stony Plain Flyers.

After two, the Jets were trailing the Flyers 2-1. The Flyers kept the Jets off the board in the final frame, but only managed to add another goal to their own tally.

The Jets final game of the regular season is a road game Sunday, Feb. 9, against the Beverly Warriors at 8 p.m.

The Merchants and Flyers have two games left, but with the Merchants leading the Flyers by five points, the Jets will face the Flyers in the CJHL’s best-of-three Qualifying Round of playoffs.

