Ag for Life offering agricultural career day for young women in Calgary

Ag for Life, and organization that offers agriculture education to Albertans, including children, youth and adults, will host their first career event in Calgary on Mar. 18 to help promote careers in agriculture and allow young females to connect with professionals in the agriculture sector. The Free event, called Feed Your Future, is open to young women in Grades 9 to 12.

A central part of Alberta’s economy and culture, Ag for Life is seeing the industry grow at a fast pace with a high demand for qualified employees in all aspects of agriculture.

Agriculture for Life Program Director Sarah Linde said Ag for Life hopes to demonstrate the many career opportunities available in the industry and offer students a chance to get involved.

“This is a career event designed for networking and introducing young women to careers in agriculture,” Linde said. “With a growing number of agriculture careers to choose from, we believe it is important to host Feed Your Future to increase learning and understanding about the variety of opportunities that are available. Seeing as agriculture is a male-dominant industry, it is important that young women feel encouraged and empowered to consider careers in this growing industry. Feed Your Future is all about networking and connecting with professionals in the industry. Our hope is to bridge the existing gender gap in agriculture roles and inspire young women to explore all the diverse categories of agriculture jobs.”

Linde said participants would hear from industry leaders and distinguished professionals who will explore the topics of physical and mental wellness, brand building, as well as personal development in education and career choices.

Some of the topics covered will include: Stress Management, Personal Development, Building your Brand, Networking and Career expectations. We hope this will provide insight on effective networking as well as highlight the significance of creating meaningful connections with professionals in the industry.

Linde said women have made great strides in the workplace in recent years, and with that Ag for Life has noticed a shift in social norms and attitudes towards certain job roles.

“Along with changing social and cultural conventions, we believe more and more women are pursuing non-traditional career paths, leading them to the agricultural industry,” Linde said. “The agriculture industry is diverse and offers ample opportunities that go far beyond farming and ranching.”

Ag for Life is hoping to attract lots of high school students to the upcoming one-day event.

“This event has something for everyone, whether you are actively seeking a career in agriculture or simply exploring your options, Feed Your Future offers students a diverse look at the industry and outlines the keys to their success,” Linde said.

The event will take place on Mar. 18 at The Village, Brentwood’s Lifestyle Center, located on 4039 Brentwood Road NW. For more information, visit agricultureforlife.ca.