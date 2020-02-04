MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Letter: Two local karate students off to Jr. Nationals

This past weekend Ryland Santrock (Jr. Nidan-Second Degree BB) and Lucia Colcy (Sankyu) attended Karate Albert tryouts in Calgary.

Both of my students made the team and have been selected to represent Alberta at the Jr. Nationals in Toronto on May 1-3.

Both Kim and I are very proud of this great accomplishment they have achieved and know they will represent Rooke School of Karate, the Town of Morinville, and team Alberta when they head to Toronto.

We would like to thank all those involved in helping these two athletes with their achievements.

Steve Rooke
Rooke School of Karate

