Four Winds Dance Academy holding Winter Showcase

Feb 5, 2020 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Four Winds Dance Academy students are ready to showcase their dance skills at the school’s Winter Showcase Mar. 3 – Submitted Photos.

by Stephen Dafoe

Four Winds Dance Academy is inviting parents and the public to their Winter Showcase at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Mar. 3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the free event with the showcase starting at 6 p.m.

“Four Winds Dance Academy has been rehearsing hard since September as they prepare for their upcoming showcase,” said Four Winds School Acadamy Director Rachelle Namchuk. “They have enjoyed practicing in their brand new studio at Four Winds School.”

Namchuk and assisting teachers Hayley Ouellette, Madison Plsek, and Jade Van Lersberghe. have been working with the Dance Acadamy students, all between the age of 9 and 15 ahead of upcoming competitions.

“This will kickstart the beginning of their festival season, as they compete against other dance studios in the Edmonton area in April and May,” Namchuk said.

The March. 3 event will start with a matinee show for other Four Winds students and Morinville Public Students before evening the performance open to family, friends and the community.

Four Winds Dance Acadamy are hoping Morinville and area residents will come out to see the hard work the students have put in over the past few months.

“Come and see how our program has grown and what dance academy is about,” Namchuk said. “It’s a great opportunity to watch [and] see the young talent in our community.

