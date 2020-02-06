Redwater RCMP investigate armed robbery

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On Feb. 5, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at a gas station in Redwater.

A female walked into the store in disguise with what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a dark SUV believed to be a Ford Edge. No one was injured.

Police completed extensive patrols in the area but the vehicle was not located.

The female suspect is described as:

– Approximately 150 lbs

– Brown hair

– Black hoody, pants and shoes

Redwater RCMP continues to investigate and are asking the public to take a look at the suspect photos provided. If you recognize the person in the photos or the vehicle, please contact Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3607 and do not approach as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.