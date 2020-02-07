St. Albert RCMP arrest and charge break-and-enter suspect

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

In the early morning of February 2, 2020, St. Albert RCMP responded to a break and enter at a business on Muir Drive. Entry was gained by force and a suspect was observed on the surveillance taking various electronic devices. St. Albert RCMP General Duty members patrolled the area and were able to locate a male matching the description from the surveillance video. The electronics were also recovered nearby.

The suspect was identified as Jesse Donald Michael Welsh (34) and is facing the following charges:

Break and enter and commit theft, Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2), Carrying a concealed weapon, Failing to comply with condition of release (x5), and Possession of a controlled substance.

Property Crime and Crime Reduction remains a priority for St. Albert RCMP. Residents are reminded to follow the #9PM Routine and to report any suspicious activity to police in their neighbourhoods.

If you have information about any crime, call St. Albert RCMP at 7804587700. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.