Morinville RCMP Investigate fatal collision on Highway 44 in Sturgeon County

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On February 9th, 2020 at approximately 5:20 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a report of a two vehicle head on collision on Highway 44 near Township Road 535 south of Villeneuve.

Preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 44 and another SUV travelling southbound when a collision occurred.

The 25-year-old male driver from Parkland County in the southbound SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The adult female and infant occupants of the southbound SUV suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. The adult female driver of the northbound SUV suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. There were also two youth in the northbound vehicle taken via EMS to hospital as well.

Traffic on Highway 44 was diverted for a couple of hours while police investigated but is now open. Icy road conditions and gusty winds were reported at the time of the collision.

Morinville RCMP continue to investigate.