Morinville Sports Shorts – Jets and Sting win weekend games

Jets end the regular season on a high note

The Morinville Jets wrapped up the 2019-2020 regular season Sunday night, taking down the West Division’s second-ranked 29-7-2 Beverly Warriors in a 5-4 overtime decision.

The Junior B team started the evening trailing the Warriors by one but capitalizing on two powerplay opportunities in the middle frame; the Jets brought the contest to a 4-4 tie after 40.

The first was realized 33 seconds into the period by Ryan Denton off an assist from Zach McRae. The second came with 1:17 left in the period when Regan Regimbald pocked one off an assist from Zach and Josh McRae.

Scoring was nil for both sides in the final period, pushing the game into overtime.

Josh McRae took the game-winning goal off an assist from Denton on the powerplay 41 seconds into overtime.

The Jets end the season with a 14-23-1 record for 29 points and a fifth-place finish in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

They will face the fourth-place 20-17-1 Stony Plain Flyers in the best-of-three qualifying round of CJHL playoffs.

Morinville News will provide opening round dates and times as soon as they are available.

Sting takes down Fort McMurray

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting defeated the visiting fort McMurray Barons on Saturday afternoon in a 4-1 decision.

The Sting lead the day 2-1 after one and built to a 4-1 finish with a goal in each of the remaining periods.

Saturday’s win brings the club to a 14-11-3 record and fifth place in the NAHL’s Besa Division.

The Sting faces the Leduc Roughnecks Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Morinville.

U13 Tournament a success

The Sturgeon Hockey Club held their fourth annual Sturgeon Sting U13 AA Showcase over the weekend, assembling 10 AA level teams.

The tournament brought together the Sturgeon Sting, KC Columbians, Leduc Roughnecks, CAC Cutting Edge Flooring, Strathcona Warriors, Fort Saskatchewan Rangers, Blackfoot Chiefs, Peace River Colts, Lakeland Panthers, and Bow Valley to play against each other in Bon Accord, Legal and Morinville from Thursday, Feb. 6 to Sunday, Feb. 9.

Read the full story at https://morinvillenews.com/2020/02/10/sturgeon-sting-host-successful-u13-showcase-tournament/