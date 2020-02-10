Town launches Storefront Improvement Program

Town of Morinville Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough speaks about the Restore the Coeur Program Launch. The Launch Party and info session will take place Feb. 19. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

Town of Morinville Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough spoke briefly at the Feb. 5 Chamber of Commerce Luncheon about the Restore the Coeur program launch. An information session will be held next week.

Woolnough said she joined the town of Morinville in December as the new Economic Development Officer and wanted to update the Chamber on what she said is a “very exciting new program” launching that day, the Town’s Storefront Improvement Program.”

“The basic overview for that is that it is a specific section of the downtown, the core, and businesses are able to apply for funding to improve your storefront and give your storefront a facelift,” Woolnough explained.

The program is a 50/50 percent matching funding. Applications opened Feb. 5 and will close Apr. 30. Work in the proposals must be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

The application guideline covers funding, eligibility, eligible and ineligible work and exclusions the application, review, reimbursement agreement and construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Woolnough said more info could be found on the town website at http://www.Morinville.ca/SIP.

The Town will hold the Restore the Coeur Launch Party for the Storefront Improvement Program on Feb. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall.

Interested businesses should RSVP to economicdevelopment@morinville.ca by Friday, Feb. 14.