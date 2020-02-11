Fort Saskatchewan RCMP request public’s assistance in identifying semi truck involved in hit and run collision

submitted by fort Saskatchewan RCMP

On Feb 9th, 2020 The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a hit and run motor vehicle collision on Highway 28A and Township Road 560 (South of Gibbons, Alberta.)

Witnesses on scene said that a semi truck hit a car head on and fled the scene. The semi truck was last seen travelling South on Highway 28A and was described as: White or Grey with two tanker trailers.

The driver of the car that was hit head on sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for further assessment.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are appealing to the public for any information which might identify the semi truck and its driver involved in this hit and run collision.