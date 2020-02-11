Kings face Rustlers in the semi-final round this weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

After defeating the Bonnyville Pontiacs 3-1 in the opening round of North Central Hockey League playoffs Saturday night, the Kings will move on to face the Red Deer Rustlers in the semi-final round this weekend.

Kings’ Head Coach Wayne Gatza said the contest is going to be a rematch from last year’s semi-finals round.

“This is definitely going to be a great series,” Gatza said. “Red Deer won both games in the regular season against us. [They won] 4-3 in overtime in November, which ended our winning streak, and 4-2 the last game of the season. They are a solid team with a lot of skill.

“The Kings are also very skilled, so we will have to make sure we do all the little things that championship teams do: being disciplined, strong on the puck, use our skill and speed, strong back check and good decisions. It will be very exciting hockey, and the boys are ready.

Game one will take place Saturday, Feb. 1 in Morinville at 8:15 p.m., and be followed Sunday with Game 2 on the road at 4:15 p.m.

Game 3 returns to Morinville Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8:15 p.m.

If fourth and fifth games are needed, they will be in Red Deer Saturday, Feb. 29 (time to be determined] and in Morinville Sunday, Mar. 1 at 3 p.m.