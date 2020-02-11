MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

St. Albert RCMP looking for hand dryer thief

Feb 11, 2020 admin Crime & Police 0

Above: suspect photo

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert, Alta. – On Saturday, Jan 17, 2020 between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm, St. Albert RCMP responded to a complaint of theft of a Dyson, wall mounted hand dryer, from three separate Starbucks locations in St Albert. This person may also be involved in similar thefts in other jurisdictions.

The suspicious male is described as:

· Caucasian
· Heavier build
· Dark short hair
· Full facial hair
· Wearing glasses

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

