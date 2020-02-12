Morinville Jets enter round one of CJHL Playoffs this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets are looking to take round one of the Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs starting this weekend.

The best-of-three series will be decided within a week.

The Jets will take to the road Friday night for the opening game against the Stony Plain Flyers. That game is at 8:30 p.m. at the Glenn Hall Arena.

Game two will take place at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena Sunday night at 7:45 p.m.

If a third and deciding game is needed, it will be played in Stony Plain Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Glenn Hall Arena.

Other CJHL Qualifying Round series include Leduc Co-op Riggers vs Wetaskiwin Icemen, Fort Saskatchewan Hawks vs Sherwood Park Knights, and the St Albert Merchants vs Spruce Grove Regals.