Morinville Jets enter round one of CJHL Playoffs this weekend

Feb 12, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 1

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets are looking to take round one of the Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs starting this weekend.

The best-of-three series will be decided within a week.

The Jets will take to the road Friday night for the opening game against the Stony Plain Flyers. That game is at 8:30 p.m. at the Glenn Hall Arena.

Game two will take place at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena Sunday night at 7:45 p.m.

If a third and deciding game is needed, it will be played in Stony Plain Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Glenn Hall Arena.

Other CJHL Qualifying Round series include Leduc Co-op Riggers vs Wetaskiwin Icemen, Fort Saskatchewan Hawks vs Sherwood Park Knights, and the St Albert Merchants vs Spruce Grove Regals.

