Automated Traffic Enforcement almost defeated in Morinville

by Colin Smith
Morinville will be sticking with its current photo radar program following a close vote by Town Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Councillors voted four to three in favour of a motion by Mayor Barry Turner to continue with the present Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE), as it is officially known.
Voting for the motion were Mayor Turner and Councillors Sarah Hall, Nicole Boutestein and Lawrence Giffin. Deputy Mayor Scott Richardson and Councillors Stephen Dafoe and Rebecca Balanko were opposed.
The motion was the first of three brought forward from the December 10 Council meeting. The other two concerned the investigation of possible regional cooperation in traffic enforcement services, automated and otherwise.
Shortly before that meeting, the provincial government announced a freeze on the further development of ATE, pending the results of a study being undertaken.
In bringing the matter to Council, Turner said the provincial study will take two years to complete, and Morinville’s contract with its ATE provider comes up for renewal at the beginning of April.
Councillor Hall spoke first in favour of the motion.
“Considering our hands are tied by the province when it comes to creating safe streets for our children, elderly and anyone walking around the town, I think that this is the bare minimum that we need to have,” she said.
Also speaking in support of the motion, Councillor Boutestein said, “I think it’s the only option right now.”
Mayor Turner pointed to increased safety as a result of ATE use—average traffic speed measured in 2009 when the program began was 69 km/hr, which has dropped to an average 43 km/hr—along with its economic benefits to Morinville.
ATE revenue goes into the Town’s Safety Reserve, to be used for projects that enhance traffic safety.
“We have an excellent program,” he said. “I think it’s an example that could serve many other communities well.
“We’ve seen results. We want to maintain those results going forward.”
Councillor Stephen Dafoe declared his opposition to the motion on a point of principle.
“I feel that our peace officers are doing an excellent job in the school zones and that is and always has been my number one concern,” he said. “When I look at the quarterly stats and see that ATE is continually at one school zone only I cannot support this motion.”
Councillor Balanko also questioned the positioning of ATE units, stating that she sees them mainly on the way out of town.
“I’m concerned overall that it’s become a cash cow,” she said.
Balanko also puts her faith in the “boots on the ground” of peace officers.
Similar concerns about placement were shared by Councillor Richardson.
“I don’t feel the spots that are being monitored are in the best interests of public safety,” said Richardson.
Following the vote on the first motion, Turner withdrew the other two.
If they’re staying we need to make places of high risk being the focus not people leaving town. Anything other than busy pedestrian areas and schools is merely a cash grab.
Chad Melchert 💯and in construction zones
Chris Beaudette absolutely.
It is a small town. The farthest distances are approximately eight minutes apart. Just drive the speed limit. I school zones, slow down. Is that too much to ask of intelligent drivers?
Gerald Wayne Skowronski when a mandate of making things “safer” it’s a fair ask that they be used as intended. Keeping on target here is the point.
Chad Melchert our glorious town knows where to make even more money on us and if we dont like it they will raise the taxes…. all hail our democracy LMFAO
Gerald Wayne Skowronski exactly. If ppl followed the speed limits – there’d be NO bitching. Would they rather have cops sitting there doing the photo radar and be issued a ticket on site -then there would be a LOT of bitching about insurance rates. SOME ppl just need a bitching post!!
If its really about safety they wouldn’t be hiding in an unmarked vehicle on the way out of town monitoring a speed transition zone.
Time to ban this road robbery for good all over Canada
Just call it what it is – revenue generation under the guise of safety.
If you’re not speeding you have nothing to worry about. I would much rather collect fines from dumb dumbs than have property taxes increased.
But it’s paying for street lights around town 😂
First time I have seen photo radar in a town and not a city. Seems like an attempt for revenue rather then safety.
I’m all for safety. These vehicles should be clearly marked. Put in visible locations to slow traffic down. When you hide to make money on your citizens then call it safety 🧐. I’ve asked people to play out this scenario.
Police car parked at school. No one speeds, everyone is paying that much more attention.
Hidden speed camera car parked there to make money “hidden is not safety it’s for revenue purposes”. Citizen not paying attention goes by too fast and hits a pedestrian. This could have been stoped by slower speeds but we put the need to make revenue ahead of safety. In a school zone revenue is higher so we place speed cameras there more than officers. This would imply that revenue in schools zones is more important than safety of our children and that’s what I have a problem with.
Threads about photo radar always crack me up. Lol The only ones that complain are the ones that get the tickets. Why should it offend you where they place them? If your doing the posted speed limit there’s nothing for you to worry about 😊
If you get fined pay your ticket as you were breaking the law and carry on.
And, it is helping with safety because hopefully after you find yourself with a ticket or two you will do what any smart individual would do, slow down.
Oh and that also means they are not getting your money. Win win!
I see them in school zones all the time. And ‘hidden’ is the best way to do it. How many people slow down just for the camera then speed up again. Lots!