Four Winds Public School holds their grand opening

by Lucie Roy

The Grand Opening of the Sturgeon Public School Division’s Four Winds (FWPS) School, located at 545 Grandin Drive, was held Feb. 14 in the gymnasium.

The National Anthem was performed by Ivy Mills, followed by the Treaty 6 acknowledgment, Blessing by Elder L’Hirondelle and program emcees Jonas Mills and Syrena Bunch taking to the microphone.

Words of Welcome were provided bu MP Dane Lloyd, Honourable Associate Minister of Natural Gas Dale Nally and from Sturgeon Public School, Chair Terry Jewell, Morinville Trustee Misty Featherley and Four Winds Public School (FWPS) school principal Daniel Requa.

FWPS has special areas to honour individual women who were lifelong advocates in education.

These areas are the Thelma Chalifoux Learning Garden (named after the late Senator), the Science Lab named after the late Audri Kowalyk and the Donna Hunter Learning Commons.

The first books in school were those written by Grade 5 students. These are in the learning Commons and Brynn Vollick was proud to show the one she authored.

Speaking at the event was Robert Coulter on behalf of the family of Thelma Chalifoux, Apolo Kowalyk on behalf of the Kowalyk family and Donna Hunter.

A plaque presentation took place with the Honourable Prasad Panda, Minister of Infrastructure, followed by the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and a guided tour of the school.



O Canada performed by Ivy Mills



Robert Coulter speaking on behalf of the Chalifoux family.

Family of Thelma Chalifoux.

Children and husband of the late Audri Kowalyk- Gavin, Apollo and Grace.

Donna Hunter and family.

Erin Vollick and daughter Brynn Vollick with her book.

Sturgeon Public School Chair Terry Jewell and Trustee Misty Featherley.

FWPS Principal Daniel Requa.

Blessing by Elder L’Hirondelle.