Morinville takes bronze in Alberta Stick Curling Provincials

by Lucie Roy

The Alberta Stick Curling Championships took place Feb. 14 to 16 at the St. Albert Curling Club with a Morinville and a St Albert team each taking home Bronze medals and St Albert teams taking silver and gold.

The twenty-four teams of two curlers competing in the provincial championships consisted of 5 teams from Morinville, 13 from St. Albert, 2 from Ellerslie and one each from Grande Prairie, Legal, Leduc and Stony Plain.

Morinville teams comprised of Dennis Fitzgerald and Ryan Meyer, Danny Shank and Kathy Durstling, Scott Holland and Gil Brenneis, and Bob Therres, Leo Moffat, Frank Vollmer, and Ed Baker.

The top two teams in each of the four pools qualified for the championship single knock out event and the remaining teams were placed in the consolidation event.

The Alberta Stick Curling Championships trophy sponsored by Milt and June McDougall was presented by Alberta Stick Curling Association Director Milt McDougall to Bob Lee and Bob McKenzie of St. Albert.

The Silver medals were presented by McDougall to Larry and Judy Lafleur of St. Albert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



The Bronze medals were presented to Dennis Fitzgerald and Ryan Meyer of Morinville and Randy and Ruby Olson of St. Albert.

The Consolidation Event winners were Terry Mitchell and Ervin Yaremko of St. Albert.

The Canadian Stick Curling Championships are taking place from 2-5 April in Regina, Sask.

Previous winners in the Provincial Championships include the Morinville team of Tony Van Brabant and Scott Holland in 2017, the Morinville team of Ryan Meyer and Dennis Fitzgerald in 2018 and the St Albert team of Ruby and Randy Olson in 2019.