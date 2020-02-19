MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Letter: Possible improvements to snow removal

Feb 19, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

I appreciate that the town’s snow removal team is more efficient each year.

I would suggest a few things to look into for planning next year

1. Put times on the signs for earliest snow removal will begin. Parking blocks away when the forecast for temps in minus 25 and lower is a risk when not plugging in. With the current rash of catalytic converter thefts, this is also a concern.

2. Instead of a neighborhood blocked off in entirety, side streets and alleys included, perhaps two neighborhoods east / west, followed by north / south. This could even be odd /even days, allowing parking nearer home and plugin.

3. Main streets such as 100th that will end up lined with cars need cuts through snowbanks so people don’t need to walk the row in the dark out on the road when leaving or returning to their cars.

Remember, some people have their kids in car seats, and multiple children, who can’t exit when parked in close to [the] snowbank.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

I am the first to challenge cost efficiency from the town. But damage, calling a towtruck, or injury and lawsuits cost taxpayers money as well.

Alan Otway

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9407 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Editorial: The mayor is a dummy head and other thoughts on freedom

Feb 19, 2013 admin Editorial & Opinion 0

The following statement is not one that this publication agrees with – far from it in fact. But it is one that we have published nonetheless because freedom of the press gives us the right to make provocative, controversial and even ill-informed statements – published opinions that… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Business

Mixed commercial / residential project coming to downtown

Apr 2, 2014 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 3

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – A new commercial development that will mix 10,700 square feet of commercial space with three stories of residential will be breaking ground on 100 Avenue soon. Located between the Morinville Christian School and Rednex Bar and Grill, the development is scheduled to ready for occupancy in the spring of 2015… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Council introduces open mic, moves meetings to 4 PM

Jul 15, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Council will now be starting three-and-a-half hours earlier than usual, at 4 p.m. instead of their long-held 7:30 p.m. start time. This significant change comes with a new council procedure bylaw that makes several changes that are intended to make meetings more efficient, as well as increase public participation. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply