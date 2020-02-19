Province seeking input on auto insurance reform

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta is seeking input on ways to improve Alberta’s automobile system, and Albertans have until Mar. 6 to take part in an online survey.

Industry data shows Albertans pay the third-highest rates for auto insurance in Canada, behind B.C. and Ontario.

The UCP says they launched a three-member review committee last fall in the hopes of addressing escalating costs and to create solutions that would ensure long-term, affordable, accessible and sustainable auto insurance options.

“As we review Alberta’s automobile insurance system, we are asking Albertans, service providers and other relevant stakeholders to be part of the potential solution,” Chris Daniel, chair, Automobile Insurance Advisory Committee. “A thorough understanding of consumer and industry needs will help ensure our recommendations to the government are realistic and reflective of the marketplace as a whole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To See Full Size Ad



The committee’s work is guided by looking for fair, accessible and affordable automobile insurance for Albertans; timely and appropriate outcomes when claims are made; a private-sector delivery model for automobile insurance; and a viable and sustainable automobile insurance system.

The online survey runs until Mar. 6 and can be accessed at https://www.alberta.ca/automobile-insurance-reform.aspx.