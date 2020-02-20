Jets move on to face the Red Wings after game three knuckle biter

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets gave fans a repeat of Sunday night’s home-ice performance with a Wednesday night 4-3 OT road win over the Stony Plain Flyers.

The win gave the Jets the Qualifying Round of Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs. They now face the North Edmonton Red Wings in the best of five quarter-finals starting this weekend.

Wednesday night was a come-from-behind affair for the Jets who were trailing 2-0 after one. After letting another one through early in the third to find themselves down by three, Colby Maclean narrowed the gap six minutes in and was followed by Bryn Soetart picking up one on the powerplay to narrow the deficit to 3-2 heading into the final period. Five minutes and change into the third, Josh Mcrae got the one the Jets needed to drive it into overtime. McRae, off an assist from Maclean got the one the Jets needed at 7:15.

Game one of the Red Wing series takes place Friday night on the road. Game two will be in Morinville on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.