NDP call out UCP on women’s health

The NDP says Premier Jason Kenney and the UCP are attacking women’s health care with plans to eliminate tubal ligation, breast reduction and carpal tunnel surgery. These are among the surgical procedures the NDP says the UCP deem to be of limited clinical value. The NDP charge that the proposed changes disproportionately apply to women and gender-diverse people.

Citing the recent Alberta Health Services review, the NDP says abdominal hernias, benign skin lesion, haemorrhoids surgery, adenoidectomy in conjunction with tonsillectomy, Tonsillectomy (adults and children), trigger finger, and rhinosinusitis are also on the list.

“This is another blatant attempt by Jason Kenney and the UCP to push Albertans toward American-style, for-profit health care and to limit choices for women regarding their health,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a media release Thursday. “Some women seek this treatment to deal with severe migraines, neck and back pain, and to reduce their risk of developing certain types of breast cancer.

“We will not be told our health is ‘not a gender issue’ by the Health Minister because he’s making it one – and he needs to stop. This decision is wrong and must be rejected outright.”

NDP Critic for Women & LGBTQ issues Janis Irwin questioned the honesty of Health Minister Tyler Shandro regarding his plans to cut health care for women and gender diverse people.

“It’s written in black and white in the UCP’s review of AHS – many of the procedures being pushed to private for-profit surgical clinics are going to affect women and LGBTQ2S+ people,” Irwin said. “If you’re a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.

“Heck, if you know a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.”

On Thursday, the Government of Alberta announced that effective Apr. 1, 2020, Albertans travelling in another country would no longer be covered for elective, non-urgent health services and routine lab tests.

The 2020 Budget will be table Feb. 27 following Feb. 26’s Speech from the Throne.