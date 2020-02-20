NDP call out UCP on women’s health

by Morinville News Staff
The NDP says Premier Jason Kenney and the UCP are attacking women’s health care with plans to eliminate tubal ligation, breast reduction and carpal tunnel surgery. These are among the surgical procedures the NDP says the UCP deem to be of limited clinical value. The NDP charge that the proposed changes disproportionately apply to women and gender-diverse people.
Citing the recent Alberta Health Services review, the NDP says abdominal hernias, benign skin lesion, haemorrhoids surgery, adenoidectomy in conjunction with tonsillectomy, Tonsillectomy (adults and children), trigger finger, and rhinosinusitis are also on the list.
“This is another blatant attempt by Jason Kenney and the UCP to push Albertans toward American-style, for-profit health care and to limit choices for women regarding their health,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a media release Thursday. “Some women seek this treatment to deal with severe migraines, neck and back pain, and to reduce their risk of developing certain types of breast cancer.
“We will not be told our health is ‘not a gender issue’ by the Health Minister because he’s making it one – and he needs to stop. This decision is wrong and must be rejected outright.”
NDP Critic for Women & LGBTQ issues Janis Irwin questioned the honesty of Health Minister Tyler Shandro regarding his plans to cut health care for women and gender diverse people.
“It’s written in black and white in the UCP’s review of AHS – many of the procedures being pushed to private for-profit surgical clinics are going to affect women and LGBTQ2S+ people,” Irwin said. “If you’re a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.
“Heck, if you know a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.”
On Thursday, the Government of Alberta announced that effective Apr. 1, 2020, Albertans travelling in another country would no longer be covered for elective, non-urgent health services and routine lab tests.
The 2020 Budget will be table Feb. 27 following Feb. 26’s Speech from the Throne.
Considering our incel premier has never seen female reproductive parts, it makes sense he doesn’t care about them.
“abdominal hernias, benign skin lesion, haemorrhoids surgery, adenoidectomy in conjunction with tonsillectomy, Tonsillectomy (adults and children), trigger finger, and rhinosinusitis are also on the list.” How are these even remotely gender related. Should it be a paid service, no not at all, but the idea that this is a direct attack against women and transgender people is ridiculous. I agree that we shouldn’t have to pay for these surgeries, but stop trying to invoke anger by claiming this essentially attacks specific people when it doesn’t. It’s a terrible idea that should not happen because health should not be dependent on income, especially when people pay so much in taxes, but don’t go treating this like it’s discrimination, because it’s not.
Jacob Unfeigned you glossed over all the procedures that do just that. Tubal ligation… Breast reduction…
Dustan McLean I didnt gloss over, I saw those. I’m aware it says ‘are also on the list’. What I’m saying is they’re removing a mass amount of surgeries that anyone could go for as well. It’s not directed at women or transgender. This isn’t an identity politics, spread division and hate issue, this is corrupt provincial government interested in screwing over ANYONE if it means bettering themselves. People’s health should not have a price put on it. You shouldn’t be able to charge a single parent for tonsil and adenoids removal to help their child with sleep apnea, you shouldn’t be charged to get a hernia procedure, you shouldn’t have to go without any procedure that is deemed medically necessary.
Perhaps of vasectomies were included in the list, it wouldnt seem so gender biased.
I believe this falls under ‘elective’ surgery.
SOME ppl are missing the WHOLE story. My understanding is that it is up to the physicians themselves as to whether THEY feel it is medical necessary. Who better than a doctor rather than the government.