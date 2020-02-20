MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

NDP call out UCP on women’s health

Feb 20, 2020 admin Province 7

by Morinville News Staff

The NDP says Premier Jason Kenney and the UCP are attacking women’s health care with plans to eliminate tubal ligation, breast reduction and carpal tunnel surgery. These are among the surgical procedures the NDP says the UCP deem to be of limited clinical value. The NDP charge that the proposed changes disproportionately apply to women and gender-diverse people.

Citing the recent Alberta Health Services review, the NDP says abdominal hernias, benign skin lesion, haemorrhoids surgery, adenoidectomy in conjunction with tonsillectomy, Tonsillectomy (adults and children), trigger finger, and rhinosinusitis are also on the list.

“This is another blatant attempt by Jason Kenney and the UCP to push Albertans toward American-style, for-profit health care and to limit choices for women regarding their health,” said NDP Leader Rachel Notley in a media release Thursday. “Some women seek this treatment to deal with severe migraines, neck and back pain, and to reduce their risk of developing certain types of breast cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

“We will not be told our health is ‘not a gender issue’ by the Health Minister because he’s making it one – and he needs to stop. This decision is wrong and must be rejected outright.”

NDP Critic for Women & LGBTQ issues Janis Irwin questioned the honesty of Health Minister Tyler Shandro regarding his plans to cut health care for women and gender diverse people.

“It’s written in black and white in the UCP’s review of AHS – many of the procedures being pushed to private for-profit surgical clinics are going to affect women and LGBTQ2S+ people,” Irwin said. “If you’re a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.

“Heck, if you know a woman, or a trans or gender-diverse person, you should be angry.”

On Thursday, the Government of Alberta announced that effective Apr. 1, 2020, Albertans travelling in another country would no longer be covered for elective, non-urgent health services and routine lab tests.

The 2020 Budget will be table Feb. 27 following Feb. 26’s Speech from the Throne.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9410 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Editorial & Opinion

Letter: Gawreluck steps aside as NDP candidate

Mar 17, 2019 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

It is with great sadness that I have chosen to step aside as the NDP candidate for Morinville-St. Albert. As the election becomes imminent, and campaign work intensifies, I have realized that balancing my family, my job and campaign duties has become unsustainable for me and my loved ones. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

7 Comments

  2. “abdominal hernias, benign skin lesion, haemorrhoids surgery, adenoidectomy in conjunction with tonsillectomy, Tonsillectomy (adults and children), trigger finger, and rhinosinusitis are also on the list.” How are these even remotely gender related. Should it be a paid service, no not at all, but the idea that this is a direct attack against women and transgender people is ridiculous. I agree that we shouldn’t have to pay for these surgeries, but stop trying to invoke anger by claiming this essentially attacks specific people when it doesn’t. It’s a terrible idea that should not happen because health should not be dependent on income, especially when people pay so much in taxes, but don’t go treating this like it’s discrimination, because it’s not.

    Reply

    • Dustan McLean I didnt gloss over, I saw those. I’m aware it says ‘are also on the list’. What I’m saying is they’re removing a mass amount of surgeries that anyone could go for as well. It’s not directed at women or transgender. This isn’t an identity politics, spread division and hate issue, this is corrupt provincial government interested in screwing over ANYONE if it means bettering themselves. People’s health should not have a price put on it. You shouldn’t be able to charge a single parent for tonsil and adenoids removal to help their child with sleep apnea, you shouldn’t be charged to get a hernia procedure, you shouldn’t have to go without any procedure that is deemed medically necessary.

      Reply

  4. SOME ppl are missing the WHOLE story. My understanding is that it is up to the physicians themselves as to whether THEY feel it is medical necessary. Who better than a doctor rather than the government.

    Reply

Leave a Reply