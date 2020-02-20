MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

Province scrapping elective and non-urgent out-of-country health care

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Thursday that Albertans travelling in another country will no longer be covered for elective, non-urgent health services and routine lab tests effective Apr. 1, 2020.

The UCP says the change brings Alberta in line with most other Canadian provinces, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador being the only Canadian provinces to provide out-of-country coverage for elective, non-urgent health services.

Emergency health services will not change and Albertans will still be covered in those instances. Albertans will continue to be partially reimbursed for insured emergency health services needed when travelling outside Canada.

The government is continuing to encourage Albertans to purchase travel medical insurance when travelling outside the province to assist with health-care costs.

The UCP expects to save about $1 million annually on the change, money they say will be reinvested into strengthening the province’s health system.

Alberta’s independent Out-of-Country Health Services Committee will continue accepting applications for funding of insured, medically necessary services that aren’t available in Canada.

