Fort Saskatchewan RCMP investigation leads to seizure of stolen property and Methamphetamine

On February 18, 2020, Members of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP received a report of an attempted fraud at the Southfort Chevrolet Dealership, in which the suspects attempted to purchase a brand new vehicle using a stolen credit card and fraudulent identification.

With information obtained from the dealership employees police were able to locate and arrest the suspects without incident, and recover a stolen vehicle, licence plate and several stolen credit cards.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the following individuals:

Bradley Blake (43) of Hines Creek, Alberta was charged with five offences which include:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 2

· Possession of Break in Instruments

· Failing to Comply with a Probation Order

· Disobeying Order of the Court

Austin Larner (24) of Edmonton, Alberta was arrested on two outstanding Warrants and charged with six offences which include:

· Uttering a Forged Document

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 3

· Possession of Break in Instruments

· Failing to Comply with a Release Order

Another suspect vehicle believed to have been associated to the earlier Fraud was located and stopped on Highway 15 in Fort Saskatchewan. Three occupants within the vehicle were arrested without incident and during a search incidental to arrest $600.00 and approximately 250 grams of suspected Methamphetamine was located. The street value of Methamphetamine seized is estimated at $26 000.00.

As a result of the drug seizure Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have charged the following individuals:

Jason Webber (39) of Edmonton, Alberta was charged with three offences which include:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

· Fail to Comply with a Release Order x 2

Jesse Skwarchuk (39) of Edmonton, Alberta was charged with:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Mitchell Wilson (34) of Eston, Saskatchewan was charged with:

· Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking