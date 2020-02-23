Morinville Curling club hosts Ladies Bonspiel

The Morinville Curling Club hosted the Ladies Bonspiel on Friday and Saturday with teams registered from across the region.

The theme this year was Lights, Camera, Action!

President of the Morinville Curling Club Lisa St Onge said the two-day spiel consisted of 6 end games and a banquet and entertainment Saturday night.

The A Final winners was the team of Pamela Albert.

The B Final winners was the Ollie Waschuk team.

The C Final winners was the team of Cathy Lane.

The D Final winners was the Michelle Bourke team.

Other teams participating in the Bonspiel included Jennifer VanBrabant, Lynzie Smishek, Carrie Selin, Patti Morin, Corina MacArthur, and Jolene Tym.

Smishek Team.

Carrie Selin team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Jolene Tym team.

Corina MacArthur team.

The Patti Morin team.

Jennifer VanBrabant team.

Bourke team