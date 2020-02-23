MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Town holds info session for Restore The Coeur storefront improvement program

Feb 23, 2020 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

Above: Moe and Beth Chevalier talk to Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough about the program that offers up to $10,000 in matching dollars for storefront improvements in Morinville’s downtown core. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Storefront Improvement Program – Restore the Coeur Launch Party was held Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Council Chambers.

The event included a PowerPoint presentation with before and after photos of building transformations from other communities and a Morinville map outlining the more than 50 businesses eligible for the pilot program.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Phase One of the program is along 100 Avenue and extends from the Shell Station to the Zoo.

It provides a 50 per cent eligible cost matching grant up to a maximum of $10,000 per business, with the application period open from Feb. 5 to Apr. 30, 2020. If approved, a completion date of Dec. 31, 2020, is required.

The application and guidelines provide a list of criteria for eligible businesses and eligible and ineligible work.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

Government buildings, residences, residential property, home-based businesses, and churches or other religious institutions are excluded from eligibility.

In attendance to answer questions and provide information packages to attendees were Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough, Director of Planning and Economic Development Brad White and Permit and Licensing Officer Danielle Craib, along with Mayor Barry Turner and Councillor Sarah Hall.

Guests in attendance for more information about the pilot program included Moe and Beth Chevalier of Bumper to Bumper, Don Lien of Rednex Bar, Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk and the Morinville Plaza.

More info is available on the town of Morinville page, www.morinville.ca/SIP.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9416 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Arts & Culture

Morinville Skate Park gets artistic help

Jul 6, 2011 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – With little regard for the adults hovering nearby, a gang of nearly two dozen young people swarmed the Morinville Skate Park Wednesday afternoon, making use of an equal number of cans of spray paint to cover the popular sports park in graffiti. But the bombing and tagging wasn’t a case of mayhem in Morinville. The paint was supplied by the Town and the taggers invited to participate… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Editorial & Opinion

Letter: God’s House About to Be a Mobile Home

Feb 15, 2018 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 2

The Father’s House Christian Fellowship (TFH) is excited to announce that their church building is now ready to be moved. Four sections of the church, currently alongside the highway on the north end of St Albert, will be moved 15 kilometers north, to a new and permanent location, west of Morinville next to Heritage Lake. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Local News

Morinville makes Kraft Hockeyville’s Top 10

Mar 14, 2015 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports, Province 1

Saturday night’s edition of Hockey Night in Canada probably had more Morinville residents watching the Flames Vs. Avalanche game than might normally be the case. Kraft announced their Top 10 finalists in this year’s Hockeyville contest early into the game. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply