Town holds info session for Restore The Coeur storefront improvement program

Above: Moe and Beth Chevalier talk to Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough about the program that offers up to $10,000 in matching dollars for storefront improvements in Morinville’s downtown core. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Storefront Improvement Program – Restore the Coeur Launch Party was held Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Council Chambers.

The event included a PowerPoint presentation with before and after photos of building transformations from other communities and a Morinville map outlining the more than 50 businesses eligible for the pilot program.

Phase One of the program is along 100 Avenue and extends from the Shell Station to the Zoo.

It provides a 50 per cent eligible cost matching grant up to a maximum of $10,000 per business, with the application period open from Feb. 5 to Apr. 30, 2020. If approved, a completion date of Dec. 31, 2020, is required.

The application and guidelines provide a list of criteria for eligible businesses and eligible and ineligible work.

Government buildings, residences, residential property, home-based businesses, and churches or other religious institutions are excluded from eligibility.

In attendance to answer questions and provide information packages to attendees were Economic Development Officer Danielle Woolnough, Director of Planning and Economic Development Brad White and Permit and Licensing Officer Danielle Craib, along with Mayor Barry Turner and Councillor Sarah Hall.

Guests in attendance for more information about the pilot program included Moe and Beth Chevalier of Bumper to Bumper, Don Lien of Rednex Bar, Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Manager Roberta Pawluk and the Morinville Plaza.

More info is available on the town of Morinville page, www.morinville.ca/SIP.