World Day of Prayer to be celebrated locally in March

Morinville and Namao will be two of the communities participating in the World Day of Prayer (WDP), an event usually held on or near the first Friday of March.

The Catholic Women’s League (CWL) in Morinville, in conjunction with Heritage Place Lodge, is holding the event on Friday, Mar. 6 at 1 pm at Heritage Place Lodge, said CWL member Simonne Chevalier.

Lois Wood said the Namao United Church is holding their event Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

The WDP is a global ecumenical movement that has been active for nearly 100 years.

It brings Christians of over 170 countries together to observe a common day of coming together in spirit to pray for issues affecting women and children.

This year the WDP service was written by the Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe and is titled “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.”

The WDP goes back to the 19th century when Christians women of Canada and the United States became involved in missions at home and abroad.

In 1922 the two countries agreed to use the same theme and the same day and this annual event became the Women’s Day of Prayer in 1927.

The Canadian committee changed its name to become the Women’s Inter-Church Council of Canada and currently has representatives from eleven church partners, continues to coordinate the World Day of Prayer in Canada and to speak on issues that affect women across the country.

The WDP women of Canada were the service writing committee in 1931, 1960 and 1978.

All are invited to attend.