Morinville’s Sgt. Norton receives provincial honour

Morinville Mayor Barry Turner with Morinville Community Peace Officer Sgt William Norton.

by Lucie Will

The Alberta Emergency Service Medal (AESM), a Provincial Medal that honours personnel who are involved in supporting emergency prevention, preparedness and response, and recognizes good conduct for those with more than 12 years of service was presented to Morinville Community Peace Officer Sgt William Norton.

The presentation took place at the Feb. 25 Regular Meeting of Council.

In the presentation, Iain Bushell, Interim Director of Community and Protective Services/Public Works said, “Sgt Norton serves the Town of Morinville with pride, professionalism, and integrity and provides the highest level of customer service to our residents and businesses. It is a pleasure to present the AESM to Sgt Norton.”

Sgt. William Norton currently serves as the Emergency Services Manager for the Town of Morinville.

He started his career in Westlock in 2004, serving as an Enforcement Services Officer until 2008, when he moved to St Albert.

In 2012 he moved to Bonnyville before joining the Town Morinville in April 2013.

Recipients of the long service award medal may also be nominated to receive a subsequent bronze bar at 22 years,silver bar at 32 years and gold bar at 40 years of service.

The Alberta Emergency Services Medal (AESM) is a 3.5 cm diameter polished nickel disk with a clasp mounted on top and on the front is the Alberta Shield with the words “Emergency Services Alberta.”

The back of the medal has an Alberta Wild Rose with the words “In Service of Albertans.”

A 3.5 cm wide ribbon with three thin white stripes suspends the medal.

The blue colour represents the Province and the white for good service, loyalty and conduct.