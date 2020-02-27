MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

The pressure is on the Morinville Jets

Feb 27, 2020

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Jets will need to sweep the remaining two games in a best-of-five series with the North Edmonton Red Wings if they are to move on to the Capital Junior Hockey League’s semi-finals playoff series.

Tied 1-1 in the series heading into Wednesday night’s road game, the Jets ultimately fell 2-1 to the Red Wings, putting a do or die pressure on the Jets for Saturday night’s home game.

Wednesday night’s game saw one goal per period for the two teams, the Red Wings dropping one in the first and second, the Jets a single contribution in the third. Chances were equally matched throughout with the Red Wings slightly outshooting the Jets 33-31.

Game four takes place in Morinville Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8:30 p.m. Game five, if required, returns to Edmonton Sunday, Mar. 1 at 8 p.m.

