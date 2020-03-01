MorinvilleNews.com Online Calendar Sponsor

Midget AA Sting start playoffs this week

Mar 1, 2020 admin Morinville Sports 0

The Sting get their sixth goal of the game early in the second period of Saturday afternoon’s home game, their final of the regular season. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting ended the 2019-2020 regular season with a 10-1 victory over the visiting Knights of Columbas Colts.

The Sting built from a 5-0 first period lead to end the middle frame leading 7-0. With 6:39 left in the game, the Colts racked up their only goal of the game while the Sting added another three over the final 20 minutes.

The Sting were 18-11-3 this season and wound up in fourth place in the NAHL’s BESA Division.

“We played pretty good. We got off to a slow start but as the year went on they got better and better and started playing as a team instead of individuals, and hopefully, we can keep it rolling through playoffs,” said Coach Greg Northcott.

Wednesday will see the Midget Sting hit the ice for a tournament-style opening playoff series. The Sting play Sherwood Park in the opening game.

“We got a big hill to climb, but I think our chances are good if we keep playing as a team,” Northcott said.

Bantam AA Sting

