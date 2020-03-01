Midget AA Sting start playoffs this week

The Sting get their sixth goal of the game early in the second period of Saturday afternoon’s home game, their final of the regular season. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting ended the 2019-2020 regular season with a 10-1 victory over the visiting Knights of Columbas Colts.

The Sting built from a 5-0 first period lead to end the middle frame leading 7-0. With 6:39 left in the game, the Colts racked up their only goal of the game while the Sting added another three over the final 20 minutes.

The Sting were 18-11-3 this season and wound up in fourth place in the NAHL’s BESA Division.

“We played pretty good. We got off to a slow start but as the year went on they got better and better and started playing as a team instead of individuals, and hopefully, we can keep it rolling through playoffs,” said Coach Greg Northcott.

Wednesday will see the Midget Sting hit the ice for a tournament-style opening playoff series. The Sting play Sherwood Park in the opening game.

“We got a big hill to climb, but I think our chances are good if we keep playing as a team,” Northcott said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click To Visit Website



Bantam AA Sting