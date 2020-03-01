Morinville Jets’ playoff season comes to a close

by Stephen Dafoe

Despite providing area fans with some of their best hockey this season over two Capital Junior Hockey League playoff rounds, the Morinville Junior B Jets season came to an end Saturday night with a 4-0 loss to the North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets took the CJHL Qualifying Round 2-1 in a series with the Flyers, where a single goal won every game, and the Jets won the last two entries in overtime.

The quarterfinal round against the North Edmonton Red Wings saw the Jets take the opening game 2-1 in overtime, providing fans with a hat trick of forth period hockey wins.

But the Jets fell 6-3 in the next entry at home Feb. 23 and 2-1 on the road Feb. 26.

With a do-or-die situation on their hands, the Jets came out hard, leading in chances through two periods, but unable to get one past Red Wings goalie Westin Cardwell.

Over two series and seven playoff games, Morinville Jets Josh Mcrae and Regan Regimbald took fourth and sixth place respectively among the league’s playoff scoring leaders. Jets backstop Luke Hall earned himself seventh place among the league’s goaltenders.