Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: Congratulations to the Orijen Sabretooths U15 team coached by Samantha Ringuette. The team won 54-48 vs Northwest to take gold. They were undefeated this season in the EYBA and will represent Morinville at youth provincials next weekend. – Sabretooths Photo

Sabertooths U13 girls team wrapped up the season with a bronze in their division. – Thanks to Jennifer McRae-Roddis for the photo and info.

MCHS Jr. Boys defeated the newly formed Four Winds Jr. Boys team 59-5 in the A semi-final. MCHS went on to win gold in the A final and Four Winds went on to the A side bronze game.

In that game, Four Winds fell to take fourth place in the tournament.

Thanks to Scott Wallace for the photo and info.

The MCHS Cheer team won 2nd in All Girls Advanced and 3rd in Game Day. They win an At Large Bid to the High School World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando Florida 2021 at the ACA True North Cheerleading and Dance Competition 2020. Congratulations to coaches Amanda Bulger, Kaitlyn Kelsch-Miller and Madison Plsek as well as the whole squad. – Ardele Nyal photo

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Morinville News welcomes submissions from parents and coaches on game and tournament results. Although we cover several teams regularly, we are always happy to share your team’s success stories.