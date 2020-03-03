MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Champion Petfoods sponsors Morinville Leisure Centre’s Free Public Skating Program

Mar 3, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with Chmapion Petfoods LLC, who will sponsor the Sunday Free Public Skate Drop-In Program in the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

“We are very excited that Champion Petfoods has stepped forward to support the Morinville Leisure Centre,” says Mayor Barry Turner. “The Morinville Leisure Centre is a major hub of activity in the community, and we are thankful that Champion Petfoods has chosen to sponsor our Sunday Free Public Skating drop-in program.

Turner went on to say he believed the partnership, which provides free programming and access to residents, was “a tremendous benefit for our entire community.”

The Free Sunday Public Skate Drop-In Program takes place from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and runs until March 29. The program will then start up again in the fall of 2020.

The Town has not disclosed the value of the three-year sponsorship agreement.

