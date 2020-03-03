MorinvilleNews.com Arts & Culture Sponsor

Letter: Yellow Ribbon Gala in Support of Military Families

Mar 3, 2020 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0
Honorary-Colonel J'Lyn Nye, Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) Patron addresses attendee's during the MFRC 15th Annual Yellow Ribbon Gala Dinner and Silent Auction held in the Officers Mess at 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton March 02, 2019. Photo by Master Corporal Owen W. Budge, 3rd Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton Imaging © 2019 DND-MDN Canada

The Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) will be hosting the 16th annual Yellow Ribbon Gala Dinner & Silent Auction on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Edmonton Garrison Officers’ Mess.

This formal military-themed event is proudly presented by the Edmonton Salutes Committee. The event features a four-course dinner and informative keynote speaker Lieutenant-General Wayne D. Eyre, CMM, MSC, CD, Commander of the Canadian Army.

The Edmonton Garrison MFRC is the only local non-profit organization nationally mandated as the frontline service provider to Canadian military families. 2020 will continue to see a significant increase in personnel deployed on overseas missions, making the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) a vital part of a strong community. Your support will enable the MFRC to continue providing programs and services to military families in the following areas: Mental Health and Wellness, Child /Youth Development and Parenting Support, Community Development and Integration, and Deployment Support.

Kaetlyn Corbould, Board Chair believes “creating a supportive environment for military families relies heavily on making strong, effective community connections.”

To purchase tickets, for sponsorship information, and for silent auction or donor opportunities, please contact Amanda Dube, MFRC Fund Development Coordinator at (780) 973-4011 ext. 6328, email funddev@mfrcedmonton.com. Tickets are $150.00 per person and must be purchased by April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Duckworth
Senior Communications Coordinator,
Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9453 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Editorial & Opinion

Letter: MFRC holding charity golf tournament to support military families

Aug 14, 2018 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

The Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is pleased to announce our Charitable Golf Tournament, presented by the Edmonton Salutes Committee, will be held at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club on Monday, September 10, 2018 with a nine AM shot-gun start, followed by a steak dinner and lots of prizes.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply