Letter: Yellow Ribbon Gala in Support of Military Families

The Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) will be hosting the 16th annual Yellow Ribbon Gala Dinner & Silent Auction on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Edmonton Garrison Officers’ Mess.

This formal military-themed event is proudly presented by the Edmonton Salutes Committee. The event features a four-course dinner and informative keynote speaker Lieutenant-General Wayne D. Eyre, CMM, MSC, CD, Commander of the Canadian Army.

The Edmonton Garrison MFRC is the only local non-profit organization nationally mandated as the frontline service provider to Canadian military families. 2020 will continue to see a significant increase in personnel deployed on overseas missions, making the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) a vital part of a strong community. Your support will enable the MFRC to continue providing programs and services to military families in the following areas: Mental Health and Wellness, Child /Youth Development and Parenting Support, Community Development and Integration, and Deployment Support.

Kaetlyn Corbould, Board Chair believes “creating a supportive environment for military families relies heavily on making strong, effective community connections.”

To purchase tickets, for sponsorship information, and for silent auction or donor opportunities, please contact Amanda Dube, MFRC Fund Development Coordinator at (780) 973-4011 ext. 6328, email funddev@mfrcedmonton.com. Tickets are $150.00 per person and must be purchased by April 24.

Angela Duckworth

Senior Communications Coordinator,

Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre