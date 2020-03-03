Rave On: The Buddy Holly Experience coming to Morinville

by Stephen Dafoe

The 1950s are coming to Morinville later this month, or at least the music of the era that made Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, and Buddy Holly household names and musical icons.

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre is presenting Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience Mar. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to what organizers are calling “a Rock’ N’ Roll extravaganza” are $48 for adults and $42 for seniors.

Not merely a tribute act, Rave On promises to capture a re-imagined experience of a Buddy Holly concert. Attendees can expect to hear Holly hits Peggy Sue, Everyday, It’s So Easy, That’ll Be the Day, True Love Ways, Oh Boy and the titular sone Rave On.

Billy McGuigan, the founder of Rave On Productions, is also the star of the show. McGuigan is the recipient of national attention and critical acclaim for his portrayals of Buddy Holly, killed in a plane crash in 1959 at the height of his career.

Morinville’s Events and Cultural Coordinator Ryan Teleris looking forward to the upcoming show. “The genesis of rock’n’roll was an exciting time in the history of music in the western world,” Telfer said. “Buddy Holly was a key figure in that period, and his music stands as a testament to the influence of that era. Rave On Productions has a vast amount of experience with tribute performances and have put together an excellent Buddy Holly tribute that we are excited to be bringing to Morinville.”

Tickets for the Mar. 21 show are available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre box office or online at https://secure.ticketpro.ca/?lang=en#def_1338863505.

The 2019-2020 Live at the CCC concert season is sponsored by Hunter’s Print & Copy, Infinite Events Services, St. Albert Inn & Suites and Morinville News.