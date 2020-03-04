Ryan Jesperson to moderate PEP Talks METH event in St. Albert

by Morinville News Staff

The Parents Empowering Parents (PEP) Society started 15 years ago because of Crystal Meth and the impact it had on families. The St. Edmonton and Albert-based organization say Meth is back with some alarming statistics.

On Thursday, March 5, PEP is hosting PEP Talks METH at the Sturgeon Valley Baptist Church (51 Woodlands Rd. St. Albert, AB). Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event running from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“It’s not an old story; it’s a continuing one,” said PEP Executive Director Lerena Greig in a media release on the event. “And just like “not

in my backyard, this epidemic is hiding with the “not in my family” thinking, or even “not in my community”. We need to stop the denial in order to win the battle.”

Ryan Jespersen from 630CHED will moderate a panel of speakers. Event speakers include Addiction Medicine Physician Dr. Dan Ryan, Executive Director Addiction and Mental Health AHS Mark Snaterse, Executive Director St. Albert Food Bank Suzan Krecsy. Additional speakers include a parent’s lived experience story and an ex-drug dealer’s story of recovery.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Lerena Greig at

780-903-3444 or by email at executivedirector@pepsociety.ca.