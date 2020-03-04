Suspects arrested for fire arms offences and vehicle theft

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On February 21, 2020, St. Albert RCMP responded to a report of a sighting of a stolen vehicle located in the parking lot of the Landmark Cinema. The complainant reported that the vehicle was stolen from Westlock, Alta in December 2019. Police patrolled the area and located the suspicious vehicle. Through police checks, the officer was able to confirm that the vehicle was stolen.

An adult male driver and a youth passenger were arrested without incident. A .303 riffle and ammunition were also located inside the vehicle.

Riley Edward Jones VADER (24) of Drayton Valley, Alta. was charged with the following offences:

• Possession of property obtained by crime less then or equal $5000.

• Possession of a firearm / weapon/ device/ ammunition in a motor vehicle

• Possession of an unauthorized restricted weapon

• Possession of a weapon contrary to Court Order

• Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The Youth (14) of Edmonton, Alta. was charged with the following offences:

· Fail to comply with Court order.

· Possession of property obtained by crime less then or equal $5000.

· Possession of an unauthorized restricted weapon.

· Possession of a firearm / weapon/ device/ ammunition in a motor vehicle.

Both individuals were remanded in custody.

Property Crime and Crime Reduction remains a priority for St. Albert RCMP. Residents are reminded to follow the #9PM Routine and to report any suspicious activity to police in their neighbourhoods.

If you have information about any crime, call St. Albert RCMP at 7804587700. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.