Crude Lacrosse coming to Landrex Arena

The Town of Morinville announced Wednesday that the Crude Lacrosse Club has selected the Landrex Arena in the Morinville Leisure Centre as their new home arena for the 2020 season.

Both the Tier I & Tier II teams will be playing out of the Landrex Arena as part of a one-year agreement with the Town of Morinville. The season will run from mid-April to as late as mid-August, depending on playoff standings.

“The Crude Executive and membership cannot be more excited about the partnerships we hope to form with the community’” said Crude Head Coach Terry Dokken. “We are actively planning to use local talents at home games and supporting local charities. We are working with Alexander First Nation to promote the game of the Creator and having the presence of Alexander First Nation at home games.

Dokken said the Crude’s goal is to embrace and support the community, bringing talented players and the game of lacrosse to Morinville.

Iain Bushell, Interim Director of Community Services, said the Town is excited to bring Lacrosse to Morinville.

“This is an excellent opportunity to showcase local talent and our beautiful new facility,” Bushell said. “I encourage everyone to take in a home game and cheer on the Crude”.

The Crude have agreed to pay the Town of Morinville its currently scheduled hourly Non-Ice Youth rate for all practices and games.

Information about the team and the upcoming season schedules can be found at crudelax.ca

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: We have corrected this article to include the Crude’s correct address as opposed to the incorrect one provided in the Town and Crude’s joint press release.