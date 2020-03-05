Four Winds Public School presents Dance Academy’s Winter Showcase

photos by Lucie Roy

with files from Stephen Dafoe

The Four Winds Public School presented Dance Academy’s Winter Showcase at the MCCC on Tuesday night.

More than 25 performances were listed in the souvenir program with students performing solos or in groups.

The school’s Dance Acadamy students, all between the ages of 9 and 15, had been rehearsing hard for the performance since September with Four Winds School Acadamy Director Rachelle Namchuk and assisting teachers Hayley Ouellette, Madison Plsek, and Jade Van Lersberghe.

Tuesday night’s performance was the kickstart of the school’s festival season. The Dance Acadamy will compete against other dance studios in the Edmonton area in April and May.

Below is a photo gallery of shots from Tuesday’s Showcase.