Georges H. Primeau presenting Disney’s Frozen Jr.

by Stephen Dafoe

A cast of 32 and crew of 12 Georges H. Primeau Grades 5 to 8 students have spent the past three-and-a-half months getting ready to present Frozen Jr. to the community. The two-night run takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Mar. 17 and 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Director Michael Molzan said he held auditions in November and students have been rehearsing three to four times per week since then.

“Many of the songs have choreography created by the students, so they are taking an active role in the development of the musical,” Molzan said, adding the audience can expect beautiful costumes, amazing vocals and choreography of beloved Disney songs from the Disney Frozen movie.

“For many of these students, this is their first or second time performing,” Molzan said. “They have done an amazing job at rehearsing, and many students have worked hard with the set, choreography, and props for our show.”

Tickets for the show are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are available at the school, Sobeys Morinville and at the door the night of the show. Doors open Mar. 17 and 18 at 6 p.m. and showtime is 6:30 p.m.