Redwater RCMP investigate fatal collision – Highway 28

Mar 5, 2020 admin Crime & Police, Regional News 0

submitted by Redwater RCMP

On March 4, 2020, at approximately 8 p.m., Redwater RCMP responded to a four-vehicle collision on Highway 28 just east of Redwater.

A truck heading westbound on Highway 28 collided with another truck heading eastbound. After the initial collision, another truck heading eastbound slowed down to avoid the collision scene and was rear-ended by a semi-tractor.

A 73-year-old lone male occupant from Kenora, Ontario, in the westbound truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The lone adult male occupant in the truck from the initial collision was transported to hospital via EMS with serious-life threatening injuries.

The lone adult male occupant of the truck that was rear-ended was transferred to hospital via EMS with serious non-life threatening injuries. The adult male semi-tractor driver was not injured.

Rain and snow passed in the area prior to the collisions and icy road conditions were reported.

Traffic was re-routed on Highway 28 for several hours while the investigation was conducted.

Redwater RCMP continues to investigate. The name of the deceased will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.

