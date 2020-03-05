MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

St. Albert RCMP investigating Servus Place vehicle theft

Mar 5, 2020

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On January 8, 2020, at approximately 9 p.m, St. Albert RCMP received a complaint of a theft at Servus Place. On scene, the complainant explained to the Police that someone had tampered with his lock and stole his wallet, keys and vehicle. Further investigation found that the male suspect used the victim’s credit cards at various gas stations in St. Albert.

The vehicle stolen is a 2006 silver Toyota matrix, Alberta licence plate: BDF6399

The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian
· Medium build
· Facial hair

We routinely issue news releases requesting the public’s assistance in helping us solve crime because we know that there are people in the community who know who is responsible for those crimes. We need those individuals to come forward and help us target the small group of individuals who are responsible for the majority of our crimes. Residents are encouraged to follow the #9PM Routine.

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

