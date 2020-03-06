St Albert RCMP seeking assistance to identify espresso machine theft suspects

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying three males involved in the theft of two Breville Expresso Machines approximately worth $ 1300 from London Drugs located in St. Albert.

On January 14, 2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., three males entered the store, grabbed the expresso machines and left without paying for the merchandise.

The first suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 25-30 years old

· 5’9”

· 160 lbs

· Light brown hair

· Short beard

The second suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 25-25 years old

· 5’10”

· 140 lbs

The third suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 35-40 years old

· 6’2“

· 190 lbs

· Black thick rim eyewear

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play