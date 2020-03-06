MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

St Albert RCMP seeking assistance to identify espresso machine theft suspects

Mar 6, 2020 admin Crime & Police 0

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying three males involved in the theft of two Breville Expresso Machines approximately worth $ 1300 from London Drugs located in St. Albert.

On January 14, 2020, at approximately 8:15 p.m., three males entered the store, grabbed the expresso machines and left without paying for the merchandise.

The first suspect is described as:

· Caucasian
· 25-30 years old
· 5’9”
· 160 lbs
· Light brown hair
· Short beard

The second suspect is described as:

· Caucasian
· 25-25 years old
· 5’10”
· 140 lbs

The third suspect is described as:

· Caucasian
· 35-40 years old
· 6’2“
· 190 lbs
· Black thick rim eyewear

If anyone has information regarding any crime, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play

