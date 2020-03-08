Community gathers for Morinville International Women’s Day event

Event speaker Caroline Woods presented a $700. cheque to the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation with JMMF volunteer Arlene Johnson and Board member Shawna Gawreluck accepting on their behalf.

by Lucie Roy

Morinville FCSS hosted the International Women’s Day event at the MCCC on Thursday night with the theme, In Every Woman, There is a Queen.

The evening included inspirational speaker Caroline Woods, who covered body image and acceptance, trauma, masking, bullying, vulnerability, how boys need to also be comfortable about their body, holding on to your visions and dreams and her daily ESHK- Eye contact, Smile, Hello and Kindness.

The hall had Retail Therapy with numerous vendors, and in the foyer was crafts and a photo area set up by Leanne Boissonnault of Country Floral Magic.

Volunteers Donna Garrett and Tanis Pangburn were at the door ensuring everyone received tickets for the many door prizes to be drawn.

The event concluded with a hands-on dessert demonstration by Vanessa Christensen of Adopted Tomato with a Honey Thyme Pavlova and she had one at every table for the attendees to complete and sample.

Prior to the closing remarks emcee, Stacey Buga, had Caroline Woods on stage.

Vendors included Amy Dribnenky with Travel Designer, Hook & Needle Dezigns with Vicki Duncan, Essence Pathways with Holly Rogoschewsky, Purses at Home with Julie Manary, Jewels by Jennifer Yuskiw and many more.

Emcee Stacy Buga