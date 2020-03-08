MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

McDonnell and Bugera recognized on United Nations International Women’s Day

Mar 8, 2020 admin Morinville, People, Sturgeon County 0

by Lucie Roy

On Saturday 7 March at the St. Albert Inn, the St. Albert Baha’i community, on the occasion of the United Nations International Women’s Day, presented awards of recognition to five women for exemplary service and inspiration to their community.

The recipients and nomination category include Francoise Ruban, Education and Service, Karen Gall, Human Rights, Multicultural and Interfaith Initiatives, Kristine McDonnell, Mental Health, Unsung Heroine and Youth Empowerment, Dr. Kim Bugera, Vision Health, Humanitarian and Education and Shairl Honey Legacy, Arts and Unsung Heroine.

The event included a message from MP for St.Albert-Edmonton Michael Cooper delivered by Mladen Ryhard, Proclamation by the City of St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron and a few words from Councilor Jacquie Hansen, Polonaise, Opus 40 no,1 in A Mayor on piano by Natalia Krupinova and a keynote address on Are You a Leader by Thora Eyford, MPE.

The presentations were followed by a Video on Operation Smile and a closing video on One Woman.
This is the 24th Annual United Nations International Women’s Day Celebration by the St Albert Baha’i Community, the first one was in 1996, with 120 women celebrated to date.

Story on recipients to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Email

Dr. Kim Bugera

Kristine McDonnell

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9469 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply