Sports Shorts

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting will head to the semi-finals Tuesday night.

The team entered playoffs last Wednesday against Sherwood Park.

Adam Mueller got The sting off to a start in the first period. The two teams were locked 1-1 through two periods. Connor Ellis picked up the Sting’s second goal before Cache Schiller got the game-winning goal on the power play to make it 3-2.

Friday night, the Sting faced the St. Albert Steel and although up 2-0 after one, they ultimately fell 7-4.

Saturday night saw the Sting facing the St. Albert Crusaders and once again the win was not in the cards as the team was on the losing side of a 5-2 decision.

“In a very hard-fought battle, the boys outshot St. Albert 38-22,” said Coach Greg Northcott. “Just couldn’t solve their goalie. Had a couple of bad bounces go against us and end up in the back of our net.”

Monday night, the Sting faced Leduc and made up for the pair of weekend losses. In that contest, the Sting won 10-1 and will move on to the semi-finals Tuesday night against one of the St. Albert Teams.

Congratulations to the MCHS Cheer for bringing home 1st in Game Day and 1st in All Girls Advanced from the Cheerific Western Canadian Cheer Comp in St Albert. Coaches are Amanda Bulger, Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller, & Madison Plesk. Thanks to Ardele Nyal for the photo and information.

The GHP Coyotes Cheer Team placed first out of 5 teams at the Cheerific Western Cheer Challenge today at St Albert Catholic High School. Their coaches are so incredibly proud of them.

Thanks to Brittany Ringuette for the info and photo.