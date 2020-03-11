MorinvilleNews.com Food & Health Article Sponsor

Lions induct new members, recognize long-serving members

Mar 11, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville 0

photos by Lucie Roy

The Lions Club of Morinville held their new member Induction Ceremony on Monday night with District C-1 Governor Terry Kozma in attendance.

Six new members were inducted along with a mother and daughter joining together.

To commemorate and recognize years of service Lions President Tina Gougeon was presented with a Milestone 15-year Monarch Chevron Award.

Also recognized, but unable to attend was Francis Fryters with 35 years, Wayne Willis 20 years and Neil McDougall 10 years.

