County presents Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch with $2500

Sturgeon County Div.2 Councillor Kristin Toms presented a $2500 cheque to Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch (SRCW) on Tuesday night.

Accepting on behalf of SRCW was Director Ken Okerman.

Sturgeon County Protective Services Superintendent Ken Lauinger and Div.1 Councillor Dan Derouin were also in attendance for the presentation.

SRCW will be hosting their AGM and Poster Contest Winner presentation at Namao Hall on Wednesday, April 29.

SRCW is currently recruiting for Board members and those interested are encouraged to attend the AGM.