MorinvilleNews.com Community Champions Sponsor

County presents Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch with $2500

Mar 12, 2020 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 1

Sturgeon County Div.2 Councillor Kristin Toms presented a $2500 cheque to Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch (SRCW) on Tuesday night.

Accepting on behalf of SRCW was Director Ken Okerman.

Sturgeon County Protective Services Superintendent Ken Lauinger and Div.1 Councillor Dan Derouin were also in attendance for the presentation.

SRCW will be hosting their AGM and Poster Contest Winner presentation at Namao Hall on Wednesday, April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT
Click To Visit Website

SRCW is currently recruiting for Board members and those interested are encouraged to attend the AGM.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 9484 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. County presents Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch with $2500 - MorinvilleNews.com - G20 Intel

Leave a Reply