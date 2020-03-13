Alberta closing and limiting some park access amid COVID-19

by Morinville News Staff

The province announced Friday afternoon that it was implementing temporary facility access restrictions to minimize the risk and spread of COVID-19.

“Given recent recommendations from Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, we feel it is in the best interest of prospective visitors, staff and volunteers to implement temporary facility access restrictions at some Alberta Parks sites,” Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks. “We will continue to monitor the situation and encourage everyone to follow the guidelines found at alberta.ca/COVID19.”

The Following closures and restrictions are in place:

Effective March 13, Bow Habitat Station is temporarily closed. The Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery will continue operations, however, public tours are suspended.

Effective March 13, Canmore Nordic Centre will restrict access to the day lodge. Access to ticket purchases and washroom facilities is permitted.

Effective March 13, William Watson Lodge will restrict access to the main lodge to individual check-in and check out.

Effective March 14, the Cypress Hills Provincial Park ski hill is closed for the season.

Alberta Parks says it will continue to assess all facilities and events against Alberta Health Services guidelines.